Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

PANW stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,127. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $274.33 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

