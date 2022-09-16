Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 5969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.17 and a beta of 1.20.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Paramount Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.