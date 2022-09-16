Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 5969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

