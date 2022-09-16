Park National Corp OH Has $681,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $149.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.95. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

