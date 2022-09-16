Park National Corp OH Has $968,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clorox by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,898,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.82. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.