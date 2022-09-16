Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

