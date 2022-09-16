Park National Corp OH Purchases Shares of 2,843 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

