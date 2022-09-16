Park National Corp OH Sells 1,466 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.