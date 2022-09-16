Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 29,009 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

