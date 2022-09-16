Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $78.08 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

