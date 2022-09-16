Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $980,000 Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

PBD opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

