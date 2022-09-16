Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

