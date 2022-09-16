Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

GLD opened at $154.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $154.62 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

