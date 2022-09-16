Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,591 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,603 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

AKAM stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.