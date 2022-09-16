Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,652 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TIP stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.