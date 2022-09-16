Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

