Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. DA Davidson began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

