Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.29. 30,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,037. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

