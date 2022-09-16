Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,037. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

