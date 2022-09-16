PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading 4% Higher

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.89. 38,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 155,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

PaySign Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 265,517.2% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 194.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

