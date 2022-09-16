Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Peet’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Peet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Peet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peet news, insider Anthony(Tony) Lennon acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,950.00 ($30,734.27). In other Peet news, insider Brendan Gore 1,937,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. Also, insider Anthony(Tony) Lennon bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$43,950.00 ($30,734.27).

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.