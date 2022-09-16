Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

MRK opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

