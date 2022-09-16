Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

