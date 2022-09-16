Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of OPI opened at $17.06 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,222.15%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

