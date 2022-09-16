Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Teradyne by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.