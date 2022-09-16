Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.4 %

AMH opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

