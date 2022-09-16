Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $230.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -389.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $293.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,951 shares of company stock worth $1,371,522 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

