Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. 37,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,333. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

