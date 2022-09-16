Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.05 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on T. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.
AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
