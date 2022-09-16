Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.05 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 177,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,146,092. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

