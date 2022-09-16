Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $67.93. 6,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

