Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 138,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 30,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 659,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614,568. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

