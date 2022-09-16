Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $75.81. 29,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

