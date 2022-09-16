Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $44.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,329. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.40. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

