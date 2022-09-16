Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 178 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

