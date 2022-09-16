Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $175.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

