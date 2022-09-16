Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.86. 48,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

