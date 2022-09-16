Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perception Capital Corp. II by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 948,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Perception Capital Corp. II by 39.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCCT remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,212. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

