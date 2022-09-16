Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 369,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,952. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

