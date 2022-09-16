Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 1,653 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.10. 372,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,529. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

