Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $156.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,317. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.