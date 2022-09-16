Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

