Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 6.0 %

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 87,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.