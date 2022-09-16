Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,620.29.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. Persimmon has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $80.35.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.