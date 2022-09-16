Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 2,056,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,222. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

