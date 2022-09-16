Peter A. Thompson Acquires 484,496 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,293,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of EWTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $22.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
