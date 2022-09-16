Peter A. Thompson Acquires 484,496 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,293,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EWTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

