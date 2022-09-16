Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,316,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,692,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

Petroteq Energy stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1,033,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,043. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.22. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

