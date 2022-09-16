Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $45.94 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

