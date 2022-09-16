Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a mkt outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHVS. Bank of America cut Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.
Pharvaris Stock Up 1.6 %
PHVS stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $295.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.19. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
