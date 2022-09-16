Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHVS. Bank of America cut Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Pharvaris Stock Up 1.6 %

PHVS stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $295.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.19. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

