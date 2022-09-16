Pi Financial Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.20

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
