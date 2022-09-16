Pi Financial Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.20

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$149,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at C$7,568,491.98. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$179,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,840,985.12. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$149,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,568,491.98. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,840 over the last three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

