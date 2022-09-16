Pi Financial Trims Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Target Price to C$3.10

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. Discovery Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.65 and a quick ratio of 25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.78.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

