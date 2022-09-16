PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

